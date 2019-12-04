Successful Christmas for some relies on help of community

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — With Christmas rapidly approaching, there are a number of organizations and businesses that need your help in helping others. Cynthia Kirkhart is the Executive Director at Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. She says her organization is in need of extra donations of peanut butter and protein bars for kids.

“We serve about 89% of working families with children,” Kirkhart said. “This time of year there are longer holiday breaks for kids from school, so those kids we serve with backpacks need more food because we don’t have the breakfast and lunch they receive at school.”

Kirkhart says families shouldn’t have to pick between what to eat and what goes under the tree.

For the last three holiday seasons, Texas Roadhouse on Route 60 in Huntington, is making sure those who served are themselves served. Anyone can adopt a veteran from their “hero tree” and give them a Christmas they’ll never forget.

Veterans have listed things they’d like to have like shoes, clothes, even a watch. Managing Partner Amy Hughes says it’s something they look forward to all year.

“We have a Christmas party,” Hughes said. “They love it; it’s amazing. There’s so much that goes on at Christmas for the community, but I think a lot of times the veterans are forgotten about.”

Local churches are giving, too. Information and Referral, on the third floor of the Cabell County Library, is having sign-ups for Christmas baskets Thursday, Dec. 5, at 9 a.m.

I&R Supervisor Miranda West says they are expecting to help approximately 250 families. For those who don’t make it onto the list, West says they will have another list of all the churches and organizations providing Christmas dinner for free that day.

“We enjoy doing this because we want to make sure that no one goes hungry on the holiday,” West said.

Residents who plan to sign up must bring a social security card for each adult in the home, a piece of mail dated within 30 days, and proof of birth date for any children in the home.

Members of the community who are looking to donate time, money, or food, to any organization are advised to call the place ahead of time to see what needs they have first.