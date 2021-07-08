Summer campers enjoy an out-of-this-world experience

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—The Greater Huntington Parks and Recreation District is taking its summer camp to infinity and beyond.

“Every Thursday they are going to come here to Ritter Park to learn a bit more about space and astronauts and the solar system in general,” said GHPRD Superintendent, Lauren Patrick.

They are launching their first-ever space camp, and for the next five weeks, campers will share an out-of-this-world experience.

This week, they are making a lunar rover out of everyday household items, recreating the different moon phases with cookies, and of course, enjoying space treats.

“I really hope that the kids understand that science can be fun and that sometimes science is cool,” said GHPRD administrative assistant, Anna Browning. “I just want to see kids take away a love of learning for this.”

Each week will be a blast as they will have different space themes, activities and crafts

“It’s important for them to learn about lots of things, but this it interests them,” said Patrick. “It’s going to be the future and they are the future, so whatever we can do to encourage that and have a good time at the same time is what we want to do.”

The campers’ excitement for the space camp is out of this world and they loved the experience to the moon and back.

“I’m really excited because I like space and I really like the space design,” said space camper, Lily Otoole. “I think it’s really beautiful.”

Follow Andie Bernhardt on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!