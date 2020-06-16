Summer Snack Bag Program returns for Kanawha County families

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Public Library’s Summer Snack Bag Program is returning this year to provide snacks for low-income families. The library and its community partner for the program, Elk River Backpack Blessing say the bags will be free upon request at specific KCPL locations.
Bags will include breakfast foods, noodles, macaroni and cheese, crackers, and other single-serve snack items, according to the KCPL. Snack bags will be available for families starting Monday, June 22 at the following KCPL branches during operating hours:
- Clendenin
- Dunbar
- Elk Valley
- Nitro
- Riverside
- St. Albans
- Sissonville
The library’s community partner, Elk River Backpack Blessings, helps provide additional nutritional food to low-income children and families in the community. Elk River Backpack Blessings says these families and children often only have access to food through the lunches at the public schools. The Summer Snack Bag Program helps close the food gap during the summer when school is out.
Snack bags will be available at the KCPL branches throughout the end of July.
