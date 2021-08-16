Summerfest back in South Charleston later this week

Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A summer tradition is back in South Charleston. Monday, city crews were doing the final preparations for Summerfest.

They spent the afternoon dumping fresh mulch, cleaning sidewalks and making sure bushes and trees looked just right.

“It is going to be beautiful when the festival starts,” said Gerald Eldridge.

Organizers say this year’s event has a little extra meaning.

“It is huge especially coming back from the pandemic,” said Park Superintendent for South Charleston Mick Prouse. “It got canceled last year. This is a really big one for us.”

The crew members are excited to welcome new faces to the community for several days of food, music and fun.

“Most of the people that come here, they know what to expect,” Prouse said. “I just hope that they are happy just like we are that everything is kind of getting back to normal.”

Summerfest starts Wednesday August 18 and continues through Saturday August 21. For a schedule of Summerfest events click here.

