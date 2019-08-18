Summerfest concludes in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Saturday concluded the Summerfest 2019 celebration, but the fun was still going strong.

The event had live music, food vendors, face painters, dancing competitions, and more.

Summerfest also had a new addition to the celebration this year. There was a light up ferris wheel that overlooked South Charleston. For most, it was a fan favorite.

Despite the heat, people we’re still out enjoying themselves to spend the day with friends and family. There was no shortage of activities for people of all ages to take part in.

The celebration concluded with a firework show. Locals tell 13 News this was one of the best Summerfest celebrations yet and they’re already looking forward to next year.