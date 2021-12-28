Summersville PD looking for man who stole from donation box at Sheetz (Photo Courtesy: The Summersville Police Department)

SUMMERSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Summersville Police Department is on the lookout for a man who was seen on a surveillance camera stealing donations from a box at a local Sheetz, according to their Facebook post.

They say that Kurt Wicker is the man in the video allegedly stealing from the donation jar for children in the community.

Summersville PD finished their post saying that Wicker should, “do everyone a favor and turn [himself] in,” and that if he wanted money, he should, “get [himself] a job and earn it rather than doing one of the lowest punk things you can do,” referring to stealing from the donation box.