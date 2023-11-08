CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A superseding indictment was filed against a former Nicholas County deputy who pleaded not guilty to child pornography charges, meaning he will be back in court to be arraigned.

According to court documents, Jarrod Bennett, 38, was previously indicted on child pornography charges. He pleaded not guilty in September and will remain in custody.

Bennett will now have to be arraigned again. This is scheduled for Thursday.

A grand jury originally indicted Bennett on 11 counts relating to the creation, distribution and possession of child pornography. The charges show this allegedly happened in Mount Nebo between September 2021 and June 2023.

In June 2023, Bennett allegedly tried to “corruptly alter, destroy, and conceal a record” on his cell phone and his Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department laptop, the indictment said.

Bennett was suspended from the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department when they became aware of the investigation on June 5.