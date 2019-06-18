Supplies for moms in recovery now offered at Thomas Memorial Hospital

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – With the opioid crisis casting a shadow on our state, its the acts of greatness that come from recovery that shine through. Grace’s Closet, a new recovery resource for moms, seems to be one of those great acts.

“A lot of them, all they had was a desire for a better life for themselves and their babies and that’s enough for me,” says Misty Woodard, the founder of Grace’s Closet and a recovering addict herself.

It’d the experiences Misty has gone through that lead her to start Grace’s Closet, a collection of supplies available free for moms in recovery.

“I started collecting donations for what I thought would be diapers and it just, I think the community has always wanted to find a way to get involved and just hasn’t known where and they just poured into this in a huge way,” says Woodard.

It was actually through Misty’s own recovery journey that she started grace’s closet, Recovery Point teams up with Thomas Health to help better the community.

“When I got into recovery I was in Huntington and I went to a church in Huntington and there were several women who were willing to …. and it changed my life which is why I try to do the same for others,” says Woodard.

Misty pitched her idea while working with “Pregnancy Connections”, Grace’s Closet grew from an actual closet to a room of supplies, and the people she is helping continue to pay it forward.

“Mof the moms that get things from here, when their child grows out of them they in return donate them back to the next mother coming,” says Woodard.

She then explained how the name came to be.

“When I first started here when I met the girls and saw what some of them were facing…I thought to myself what can you really do to help them what do they need and the answer was grace..and there’s just grace poured all over it,” says Woodard.

If you know someone who could benefit from Grace’s Closet you can reach out to Pregnancy Connections at (304)-766-3823, or if you would like to donate you can schedule a time with the Foundation by calling (304)-766-4340.