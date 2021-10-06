Supply chain problems lead to shortages at the grocery store

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — If you’ve been to the grocery store lately, you may have noticed some of your favorite products aren’t available. At the Bigley Piggly Wiggly in Charleston, WV the section where they keep Gatorade is close to empty.

“Who would think that Gatorade would be a problem to get in the store? But apparently, it is and it is something that we have been wrestling with for quite some time now,” said Jeff Joseph, store owner.

The Gatorade shortage at this store and others across the country isn’t because of a sudden run on sports drinks. PepsiCo said there are supply chain issues including shortages of plastic bottles. Industry leaders say there are a variety of issues, making it difficult to keep shelves fully stocked.

“It is not the product itself but the packaging that it comes in,” Joseph said.

Since the supply chain challenges are different week to week grocers say it is hard to predict what items will be missing.

A grocery store employee stocks a freezer.

“One week we may have the plastic items in and the pet food section is suffering. The next week it may be boxed goods. So you just kind of, it really just depends and we don’t know at this point,” Joseph said.

Shoppers may also notice they paying more for some things. According to the U.S. Labor Department food prices went up 3.4% over 12 months. Specifically, items you prepare at home went up 2.6% with meat, poultry, fish and eggs jumping up almost 6%.

Shoppers already looking towards Thanksgiving should not panic. Joseph said they expect to have plenty of turkey, ham and other staples. But they are suggesting holiday shoppers don’t wait until the last minute.

Follow Nicky Walters on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.