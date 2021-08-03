Support local law enforcement: 38th Annual National Night Out

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Tuesday, neighborhoods in the Charleston area are invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the 38th Annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention event.

National Night Out is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch and by the Charleston Police Department. Nationwide, these events will over 17,000 communities from all 50 States, U. S. territories, Canadian cities, and military bases around the world.

“This is a night for America to stand together to promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity,” said National Project Coordinator Matt Peskin.

From 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on August 3, 2020, residents in neighborhoods throughout Charleston and across the nation, are asked to lock their doors, turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police. Many neighborhoods throughout Charleston will be hosting a variety of special events such as block parties, cookouts, parades, visits from police, flashlight walks, contests, youth activities, and anticrime rallies.

The night will kick off at 5:30 pm with a parade of emergency vehicles at Orchard Mayor. The main events begin at 6:00 pm and will end at 8:00 pm. Officers will be at all locations throughout the night.

Orchard Manor – 5 pm – An emergency services parade will take place at 17:30 hours. The route will go East to Washington Street, continue on Washington to Patrick Street, Right on Patrick Street, then Right on 7th Avenue, continue West on 7th Avenue, turn Right on 20th Street, then Right on Washington Street, and the Left into Orchard Manor.

Agsten Manor – 3 pm – various activities for children and families

Washington Manor – 6 pm – various activities for children and families

South Park Village – 6 pm – various activities for children and families

Carroll Terrace – 6 pm – various activities for children and families

Jarrett Terrace – 6 pm – various activities for children and families

North Charleston Baptist Church – 6 pm – various activities for children and families

Kanawha City – meeting at Kanawha City Elementary at 7:30 pm to conduct a neighborhood walk.

Sherwood Forest – 6 pm – various activities for children and families

1119 Mountain Road – meeting at 630pm to conduct a neighborhood walk

This event is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for local anticrime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

