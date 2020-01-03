Survivors of suicide loss hope to see rates decrease in 2020 for West Virginia.

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) The fireworks and celebration that culminated at the stroke of midnight on New Years Day brought a conclusion to the holiday period. People soon after headed back to work and said goodbye to loved ones who they visited over the holiday. For many, this time of the year is a sad time, but others are glad it is now over with.

“Holidays are the worst because you don’t have your loved one there to share the holidays with,” said Teresa Hillman, who lost her father to suicide in March of 2019.

Hillman has been attending support group meetings once a month at Healing Hearts: Survivors of Suicide Loss in Huntington since then to deal with the guilt she has after her father took his own life.

“Maybe there was something I could do? Maybe there were signs. . . things that were said or done that I didn’t pick up on,” said Hillman.

However, she and others are worried that support groups like hers may soon see an increase in enrollment in 2020. According to the Center for Disease Control, “From 1999 to 2016, suicide increased in 49 of the 50 states, and the increase was greater than 20% in more than half of those states”, including West Virginia.

The CDC also reports more than 47,000 people committed suicide in 2017, but 10.6 million American adults seriously thought about suicide, 3.2 million made a plan, and 1.4 million attempted suicide.

“Is it somewhat natural for people to think that way when they get a little bit depressed over something, or is it hereditary? I’m not really sure,” said Hillman.



However, help may soon be on the way to address the health issue. The FCC recently started the process of designating 988 as a new, nationwide, 3-digit number for suicide prevention and mental health crisis hotline. Hillman said she thinks shortening the number to something easier to remember like 911 instead of a ten-digit number( 1800-273-TALK), will get people in trouble the help they need quicker.



FCC PROPOSES DESIGNATING 988 AS NATIONAL SUICIDE PREVENTION & MENTAL HEALTH HOTLINE NUMBER

“But it is definitely a great thing. It just cant be a bad thing. Three numbers is all you have to remember, not a 1 – 800 number that you have to go look up. I think it is definitely going to save a lot of lives,” said Hillman.

According to the FCC report, in 2018 the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline counselors “answered over 2.2 million calls and over 100,000 online chats”. The number isn’t available for use currently, and it could be 18 months before it is fully implemented, but Hillman others hope the seats next to them don’t start filling up at a record pace in the meantime.

According the CDC, suicide rates are higher across various at-risk populations, including veterans and the LGBTQ community.

The American Association of Suicidology said suicide ranks as the 10th leading cause of death in the United States and ranks as the 2nd leading cause of death for 15-34-year-olds