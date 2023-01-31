WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man wanted for ramming a vehicle into a police cruiser during a high-speed chase last week has been arrested, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson, the suspect, Shawn Risner, was arrested at a home in Fallsburg, Kentucky by the U.S. Marshals Cuffed Task Force and the Lawrence County, Kentucky, Sheriff’s Office.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit said last week that the suspect was known to be allegedly trafficking drugs and was already wanted by authorities. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies stopped the vehicle Risner was driving, at which time he allegedly rammed the deputy’s cruiser and then sideswiped it. Deputies said Risner drove off going North on WV Route 152 from Dunlow after allegedly hitting the cruiser a second time.

Deputies said they eventually gave up the pursuit for safety precautions.

Risner is charged with Felony Fleeing, Felony Destruction of Property, Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine, Pseudoephedrine Altered, Assault on a Police Officer, and Prohibited Person from Possessing a Firearm. He was already wanted on a parole violation, deputies say.