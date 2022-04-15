WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is accused of allegedly attacking another man at a home in Wayne County, West Virginia.

According to a criminal complaint from the Wayne County Magistrate Court, the victim stopped by a vacant home on Right Fork Mill Creek Road in Fort Gay Monday, April 11 to check on it for the owner. When he arrived, he found and allegedly confronted the suspect.

Authorities say they believe the suspect, identified as Christopher Lee Ball, was allegedly squatting in the home. According to the complaint, when the victim confronted Ball, he allegedly attacked the victim.

The complaint states Ball allegedly grabbed the victim’s throat “causing substantial physical pain” and claimed he was going to kill him. Authorities say Ball then allegedly stole the victim’s truck keys during the attack and left the scene in a red Ford Ranger.

Authorities say the victim walked and took a four-wheeler to get to a neighbor’s home to call 911. Authorities have not stated whether Ball is in custody at this time. We have reached out and will update this story when have clarification.