KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man has been charged in relation to a shooting that happened earlier this month in the Sissonville area.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that a suspect is in custody and has been charged with wanton endangerment and being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He will be arraigned Monday morning.

KCSO said that a man was shot in the stomach in Sissonville on Nov. 9.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Walker Drive. Deputies said a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital. At the time, they said the victim was not cooperating with the investigation. He had serious but not life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.