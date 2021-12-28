Suspect arrested in connection to Charleston double murder extradited from Detroit

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—According to the Charleston Police Department, a suspect wanted in a double-murder investigation has been extradited from Detroit, Michigan.

Marquis Goodman was wanted in connection to a double homicide that happened in Charleston on Friday, October 8. On October 13, CPD obtained an arrest warrant for Goodman. He was charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

At around 1:35 a.m. on October 8, CPD found a victim lying on the sidewalk with several gunshot wounds on the 300 block of Hunt Avenue. The victim died on the scene and was later identified as 26-year-old Bria Nicole White, of Charleston.

Later that same morning, officers responded to the 1000 block of Grant Street and found another deceased woman with apparent gunshot wounds. She was later identified as 22-year-old Kytiana Belcher, of Charleston.

Police say that witnesses heard a loud argument coming from outside and then heard several shots fired. Witnesses also said they saw a subject wearing dark clothing flee the scene heading east on Grant Street.