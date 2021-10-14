Suspect arrested in Detroit for Charleston double-murder

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Charleston Police have released new information regarding the double homicide that occurred on Friday, October 8 on Charleston’s West Side.

On Wednesday, October 13, CPD obtained an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Marquis Jermayne Goodman, of Detroit, Michigan. He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the killing of Bria Nicole White and Kytiana Belcher.

The CPD Criminal Investigation Division worked with the Detroit Police Department’s Violent Fugitive Apprehension Team to locate Mr. Goodwin. He was taken into custody in Detroit at around 4:00 p.m.

On Friday, October 8, CPD responded to the 300 block of Hunt Avenue at around 1:35 a.m. and found a gunshot victim lying on the sidewalk. The Charleston Fire Department was unable to revive 26-year-old Bria Nicole White, of Charleston. She died from her wounds.

At around 8:00 a.m. the same day, police found another woman, 22-year-old Kytiana Belcher, of Charleston, dead from gunshot wounds in the back yard of a home on the 1,000 block of Grant Street.

Police said that the two shootings were related and investigated the crime as a double homicide.