RACINE, OH (WOWK) – A man has been arrested in connection to an investigation into slashed tires in Racine Ohio.

The investigation began when authorities in Racine in Meigs County, Ohio found tires on law enforcement vehicles had been slashed on the morning of Monday, April 18. Authorities said at the time they also received reports that residents had found the tires slashed on their vehicles and side-by-sides on the morning of Monday, April 18.

Through the investigation, authorities say they identified Keith Wright, 20, of Racine, as a possible suspect in the case. Wright was arrested on a warrant for Assault on a Peace Officer. While being interviewed, Write allegedly confessed to slashing the tires, police say.

Authorities say write was booked into the Middleport Jail on a warrant for Failure to Appear and additional charges are expected to be filed at a later date.