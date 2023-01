ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — A person was detained after they allegedly attacked a person with a knife during a robbery at the McDonald’s at the Crossings Mall in Elkview.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are on the scene and medics are treating the victim.

The names of the parties involved have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.