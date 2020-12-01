Charleston police officer shot in the face, person in custody

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Bryan Humphries with the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed an officer has been shot in Charleston, WV.

A joint statement from CHief of Police Tyke Hunt and Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin was issued just after 4pm ET:

“This afternoon, a Charleston Police Officer was shot while in the line of duty, The officer has been transported to the hospital and is in surgery at this time. We ask all Charleston residents to keep our officer and the entire Charleston Police Department in their thoughts and prayers. We will provide more information as it is available.”

Kanawha Co Sheriff’s office say they have one person detained.



We are going to hear a statement from officers soon. — Cassidy Wood (@CassidyWoodTV) December 1, 2020

The incident took place on the 200 block of Garrison Ave, Tuesday afternoon. The suspect fled in a Red Dodge Durango heading toward I-77 just before 3 p.m.

The suspect was stopped at Garrison & Crestlyn and later taken into custody.

The officer has been transported to CAMC Hospital in Charleston, his condition is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.