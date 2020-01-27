Suspect in custody after hitting Kanawha County Deputy’s cruiser and fleeing scene

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – The Kanawha County’s Sheriff’s Office says one suspect is in custody after a Sunday night pursuit that started in Cross Lanes and ended in Sissonville.

According to the KCSO, deputies were responding to a domestic dispute in Cross Lanes when a suspect fled the scene, striking deputy’s cruiser in the process.

The vehicle was later seen in Sissonville and pursued by police until it crashed near Charleston Auto on Sissonville Drive. The suspect has been detained. No further information has been released at this time.