PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — A suspect in a fatal hit-and-run was arrested in Pikeville earlier today, Mar. 7, 2022.

Officials with the Pikeville Police Department say that Christopher Allen Salyer was arrested in the Keyser Heights area of Pikeville at around 1 a.m.

They say the 2008 Ford Fusion that he was driving during the hit-and-run was found less than a mile away from the scene.

The incident happened across from Pikeville High School near the Community Trust Bank on U.S. 23 on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at approximately 9:30 p.m., according to law enforcement.

Salyer is being charged with Leaving the Scene/Failure to Render Aid, a Class D felony, and Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony.