KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help searching for a man in connection to alleged credit card fraud.

Deputies have identified the man as Arnold Hiller, 47. Hiller is described as standing 5’8″ weighing 200 lbs with blue eyes. Authorities say there is an active warrant out for his arrest.

The KCSO says Hiller may be carrying a backpack and is believed to be homeless. The sheriff’s office has provided photos that show Hiller at multiple businesses in Kanawha City.

Arnold Hiller (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

Arnold Hiller (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

Arnold Hiller (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

Arnold Hiller (Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone who has any information on Hiller’s whereabouts or sees him is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169.