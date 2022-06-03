POMEROY, OH (WOWK) – One of the men charged in the death of former University of Charleston and Wahama High School football player Kane Roush was arraigned today in Meigs County.

Roush was shot and killed in Pomeroy on in the early hours of Easter morning on Sunday, April 4, 2021.

The judge entered a not guilty plea for Richard Walker since he does not have an attorney yet. Walker’s bond was set at $2 million.

Walker and co-defendant Keontae Nelson have been indicted on six counts including murder and conspiracy in Roush’s death.

A third man, Jaquan Hall was indicted for aggravated murder in this case last year. His trial is scheduled to start in September.

All three men are from the Charleston, West Virginia area.