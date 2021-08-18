Suspect in murder of ‘KJ’ Taylor, 2019 interstate shooting extradited to WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department says a man accused in two murder investigations, including the shooting death of a Capital High School student in April, is being extradited to West Virginia.

Dekotis Thomas, of Charleston, was transported from Akron, Ohio, where he was arrested in July to Charleston this afternoon, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. CPD says he was taken to the South Central Regional Jail from the CPD Booking office.

In May, Thomas was indicted on four charges, including murder, in connection to the fatal shooting of Kelvin “K.J.” Taylor. The shooting happened along Central Avenue in Charleston, just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April, 7. He was named as a suspect by the CPD on April 28.

Thomas, along with a second suspect, also faces four charges, including murder, in the October 2019 death of Antwan Curnell.

Curnell, 28, was shot and killed while driving with two adult female passengers on I-77 northbound near the I-64 split and Westmoreland Road exit in Charleston on Oct. 18, 2019. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. with the suspects allegedly firing multiple shots into the vehicle.

Thomas was taken into custody July 8 by the United States Marshal Service, Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, and Akron Police Department.

Officials said at the time of the arrest that NOVFTF members located a home in the 600 block of Glendora Avenue in Akron where Thomas was hiding and as they made contact with him, he told them he had a gun. According to the USMS, while officers were attempting to negotiate surrender with Thomas, he allegedly set fire to the house and threw “an item similar to a Molotov cocktail at officers.” The USMS said Thomas surrendered more than two hours after they arrived on scene.

CPD says they will not make any statements due to the pending criminal proceedings.