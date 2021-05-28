Suspect indicted in shooting of ‘KJ’ Taylor and in 2019 murder case

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A grand jury has indicted a man for murder in the death of a Capital High School student.

According to the Kanawha County Circuit Clerk’s Office, Dekotis Elijah Thomas, of South Charleston, has been on four charges including murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Kelvin “K.J.” Taylor. The shooting happened along Central Avenue in Charleston, just before 9 p.m. on Wednesday, April, 7. Thomas was named as a suspect in the investigation by the Charleston Police Department on April 28, exactly four weeks after the shooting.

Thomas has not yet been taken into custody. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to reach out to the Charleston Police Department and all tips will be followed thoroughly.

Jordan Nicholas Lowrie

(Photo Courtesy: WV Regional Jail & Correctional Facility Authority)

In the same indictment, Thomas and a second suspect, Jordan Nicholas Lowrie, both face four charges, including murder, in the October 2019 death of Antwan Curnell.

Curnell, 28, was shot and killed while driving with two adult female passengers on I-77 northbound near the I-64 split and Westmoreland Road exit in Charleston on Oct. 18, 2019. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. with the suspects allegedly firing multiple shots into the vehicle. Curnell then lost control of his vehicle and struck the suspect vehicle before crashing into the guardrail.