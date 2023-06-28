PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man arrested Tuesday evening led police on a chase that hit speeds of 130 mph.

Putnam County dispatchers said it started with a traffic stop on Route 817 around 8:48 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect went southbound on US-35 and then got onto the Interstate going eastbound to Cross Lanes, according to dispatchers.

The pursuit ended when the suspect crashed off the Cross Lanes exit and was arrested, dispatchers said.

Nathaniel Scott, 39, was booked in Putnam County on Tuesday for fleeing with reckless indifference.