MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating a person and a vehicle in connection to a catalytic converter theft.

According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Kermit. Deputies say the catalytic converters were stolen from a vehicle belonging to ABLE Families agency.

The suspect and a dark-colored SUV were seen on the surveillance footage in the photos below.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating a person and a vehicle in connection to a catalytic converter theft. (Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff’s Department)

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating a person and a vehicle in connection to a catalytic converter theft. (Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff’s Department)

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating a person and a vehicle in connection to a catalytic converter theft. (Photo Courtesy: Mingo County Sheriff’s Department)

Anyone with any information on the suspect or the vehicle are asked to contact the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department at 304-235-0300.