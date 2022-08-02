MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public for help locating a person and a vehicle in connection to a catalytic converter theft.
According to the sheriff’s office, the incident happened around 4:30 a.m. to 5 a.m. this morning, Tuesday, Aug. 2 in Kermit. Deputies say the catalytic converters were stolen from a vehicle belonging to ABLE Families agency.
The suspect and a dark-colored SUV were seen on the surveillance footage in the photos below.
Anyone with any information on the suspect or the vehicle are asked to contact the Mingo County Sheriff’s Department at 304-235-0300.