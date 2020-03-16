JACKSON, OH – Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies have arrested a Scioto County man who agreed to pay money for a sexual encounter with a 7-year-old.

According to a press release, authorities say the man, identified as 69-year-old Larry Dean Porter, of Lick Run Lyra, Wheelersburg, was involved in human trafficking.

Authorities were able to arrange a transaction with Porter, who had agreed to pay money for a sexual encounter with a 7-year-old girl.

Porter was taken into custody on suspicion of human trafficking at a McDonald’s in Oak Hill.

The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) assisted in a search conducted at Porter’s home, where evidence was collected.

Porter is currently incarcerated at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

During his arraignment, Municipal Court Judge Mark T. Musick set Porter’s bond at $1 million full assurity or $1 million cash.

Porter is facing a first-degree felony Human Trafficking of an individual under the age of 13, as well as attempted rape of an individual under the age of 13, a second-degree felony.

The case will be presented by the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office to a Jackson County Grand Jury, where more charges may be levied against Porter.

“We will not tolerate this in Jackson County,” Sheriff Tedd Frazier said following the arrest.

Authorities believe Porter may have other victims. Victims are encouraged to come forward, by contacting their local law enforcement agencies.

