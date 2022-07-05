Mason County, WV (WOWK) – The Mason County Sheriff’s Office and Mason County Litter Control are searching for a suspect or suspects and a vehicle of interest after approximately 8,000 pounds of trash was dumped in the middle of a roadway.

According to the Mason County Sheriff Corey Miller, the West Virginia Department of Highways notified Litter Control on Thursday, June 30 of the dump located on Guyan Creek Road. Litter Control says the site is approximately one quarter-mile away from the intersection of Whitten Ridge Road and Meadow Hollow Road.

The sheriff’s office says investigators have determined the incident happened between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 29.

Officials say the suspects dumped about 8,000 pounds of shingles, plywood trash and other building materials, causing the road to be closed. The sheriff’s office says Litter Control and the DOH worked to clean up the site.

Sheriff Miller says investigators received multiple reports of a Red Dodge Dually Extended Cab Pickup hauling a new “fifth wheel dump trailer with high sides” being seen in the area around the time the estimated time the dump occurred. Officials say reports also claimed the vehicle had a “loud exhaust and tinted windows.

Authorities say they believe the vehicle could be from the Milton or Cabell County areas.

Investigators respond to the scene of an illegal dump where 8,000 pounds of trash were left in a road. (Photo Courtesy: Mason County Sheriff’s Office)

The sheriff also thanked Mason County Litter Control Officer Steve Cavender, who responded to the call, for his efforts in getting the dump cleaned up.

“He has been working very hard to help clean up parts of our beautiful county. It’s very sad to think that someone is capable of just dumping such a large pile of waste in the middle of the road,” Miller said in a Facebook post.

The MCSO is asking anyone with any information or anyone residents who may have caught something on their surveillance cameras to contact Officer Cavender at 304-593-0329 or the Mason County Sheriff’s Office at 304-675-3838. Authorities are also looking for anyone who may have had work done on their roof in Mason, Cabell or Putnam counties who may be able to help identify the vehicle or suspects.