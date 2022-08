MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying two individuals they say were involved in a breaking and entering.

The sheriff’s office provided the photos below.

Courtesy: Meigs County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy Rick Smith at 740-992-3371 or 740-992-4653.