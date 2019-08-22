Suspicious death of Nicholas County infant under investigation

FENWICK, W.Va. (WVNS) – Deputies in Nicholas County are investigating the suspicious death of a baby. According to deputies, on Tuesday, August 22, 2019, Redi Care Ambulance was dispatched to a home in Fenwick. When first responders arrived, they found a 3-month-old baby not breathing.

The baby was pronounced dead at the Summersville Regional Medical Center. The baby’s body is being sent to the State Medical Examiners Office for an autopsy. The case is still under investigation.

