Suspicious fire destroys a future Charleston recovery home

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On Thursday morning, another vacant house on Charleston’s West Side caught on fire. This was the fourth fire in the area in a span of just 24 hours.

The Charleston Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Sixth Street at 3:00 a.m.

#BREAKING – A fire on 6th St and Glenwood Ave caused extensive damage to a vacant house. This is the 4th vacant house fire on the West Side in two mornings @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/8aQ9gme7ay — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) September 9, 2021

“The guys got on it quick and aggressively. Had the fire under control in just a few minutes. No damage to any of the exposures,” said Assistant Chief David Wagoner with the Charleston Fire Department.

But the house experienced severe damages. It was vacant at the time of the fire as the home was being remodeled to be a recovery home for women and children.

Neighbors involved with similar programs say this is devastating.

“I think it’s a terrible shame. You have some positive things going on here they are trying to do in the community. And then you have this happen, it’s a terrible setback for the community,” said Charleston resident Blake Copenhaver.

The fire on Sixth Street is just one of four to occur on the West Side in just over 24 hours… all in vacant homes.

“We have historically responded to a lot of calls and working fires here on the West Side. We have an investigator here. A lot of the guys working tonight worked last night also,” said Wagoner.

On Wednesday, two fires occurred just down the road on 6th and 7th Street early in the morning. Then later another was reported on Beech Ave., all within a span of 2 1/2 hours.

The Charleston Fire Department has officially opened an arson investigation. This has left neighbors worries if their house is next.

“We are defiantly going to be watching and keeping an eye out,” said Copenhaver.

Investigations are still ongoing.

