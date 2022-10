MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a vehicle that passed a school bus.

The MCSO says the incident happened this morning, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 around 7:30 a.m. in the Belo area.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Video from the school bus’s camera shows a black SUV passing the bus as it stops to pick up a student.

Anyone with any information on the vehicle or its driver is asked to contact the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office at 304-235-0300.