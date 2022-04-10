ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) – This weekend, one non-profit is celebrating 24 years of sweet treats and protecting area children.

The annual “Chocolate Extravaganza” once again made its way to the Ashland Town Center in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. The event is hosted by the local child advocacy center “Hope’s Place.”

Representatives say this is one of their biggest fundraisers for the year. Along with chocolate creations and other assorted sweets, ahead of Easter weekend, baskets were donated to be sold. All to benefit the children at the center.

The center provides a safe atmosphere for these children that are designed to lessen the trauma and promote healing. The proceeds from this event will help provide the center with additional resources in the future.