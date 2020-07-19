Swimmer seriously injured after boating hit-and-run incident on Tygart river

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia authorities seek the public’s assistance after a boat fled the scene after striking a swimmer in the Tygart River on Saturday.

According to the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Section, a 22-year-old man was struck just after 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. At the time, he was spinning near the east side bank of the river, about one-half mile south of Benton’s Ferry Bridge.

The swimmer received serious injuries and the Marion County Rescue Squad transported him to Ruby Hospital in Morgantown.

Witnesses described the boat as a white runabout “speed boat” that may have a yellow zig-zag pattern on its sides. The boat was occupied by approximately five white, middle-aged individuals and was driven by a white man.

After the boat struck the swimmer, police say it slowed and its passengers looked back at the victim. Then, the boat left the scene, traveling north on the Tygart River toward the Benton’s Ferry Bridge.

Before striking the swimmer, the boat and its occupants would have been operating on the Tygart River south of Benton’s Ferry bridge. Numerous homes and camps line this area. According to police, it is a popular boating spot that is frequented by many watercraft.

Authorities urge anyone with any information to contact the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Section, through the Marion County 911 Center at 304-367-5300. Those with information can also contact the DNR District 1 Headquarters, in Farmington from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday at 304-825-6787.

