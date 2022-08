CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK) — Tyler Mountain Volunteer Fire Department says a two-vehicle crash happened on Goff Mountain Road near the Taco Bell in Cross Lanes on Wednesday.

The T-bone crash entrapped and injured one person. Emergency responders had to pull the person out of the vehicle.

(Photo courtesy of Tyler Mountain VFD)

(Photo courtesy of Tyler Mountain VFD)

Rescue Engines 231 and 234 with Tyler Mountain VFD responded to this crash.