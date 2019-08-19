Taco Bell to replace Bob Evans at Elkview Crossings Mall

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – A new business is going into the Elkview Crossings Mall!

According to the Kanawha County Commission, Taco Bell is going into the old Bob Evans building.

The Bob Evans at Elkview Crossings Mall closed in the wake of the 2016 flood and the building has remained vacant.

Commission President Carper said, “Elkview is making a run for the border! Some may think this is a small step in rebuilding the Elk River community, but this is so much more. When you suffer the loss and devastation the Elk River area suffered, there are no small steps. The opening of this Taco Bell will mean job creation and advances in the economy. I’m looking forward to the future for our Elkview residents.”

Commissioner Salango said, “The Kanawha County Commission has stood behind our Elk River residents, and we continue to make sure their voices are heard. I’m thrilled to see a new nationally, recognized business opening in Elkview. I know this trend will continue and this commission will do everything in its power to keep restoring our Elk River area.”

Commissioner Shores added, “I’ve always stood behind our Elk River community and that dedication only strengthened in 2016. We welcome this new business to our county, and I look forward to stopping by for lunch!”