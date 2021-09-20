Taking a walk with Huntington Mayor Steve Williams

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Many traditions were broken this past year due to the pandemic, but not all were forgotten.

Since 2015, Mayor Steve Williams and representatives of his administration have been walking with residents in all nine city council districts. Last year, the streets were empty and this annual event fell on the list of so many canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Fortunately, this event is back! Mayor Williams says it’s been too long since they’ve held this event.

We’re able to use this time for a council member and me to be able to meet with people and they’re usually waiting along the way wanting to point something out. It’s a great experience. Mayor Steve Williams, (D) Huntington, West Virginia



Councilmembers meet up with the mayor to walk the neighborhood. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

At the corner of Norway Avenue and Cedar Street in Huntington, the mayor and other city officials set out to walk the neighborhood for the first time since before the pandemic.

The goal of these walks is not only to have that close interaction with neighbors but also to promote a healthier lifestyle. The mayor and city officials walked a little more than an hour around the neighborhood having meaningful conversations with each individual who came to walk as well.

