FILE – The bullseye logo on a sign outside a Target store is seen on Feb. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Target has listed Liberty Square in Teays Valley as a “future store opening.”

It was listed on the company’s website Friday afternoon.

The post says it will be located at 344 Liberty Park Drive and be approximately 96,000 square feet.

Target will occupy approximately 96,000 square feet which will include the former Magic Mart building and the adjacent space next to Planet Fitness.

“Target will be a great anchor store at Liberty Square, and we are thrilled to welcome this nationally recognized retailer to the property,” said T.J. Summers, Liberty Square’s manager for the 260,000-square-foot retail property. “With its wide variety of food and general merchandise, Target is a perfect match for Liberty Square and the entire Teays Valley community.”