“Targeted” business closures possible in WV; two generals promoted in COVID-19 response

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — In an effort to stop the surge of COVID-19 cases in West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice is now talking about a “targeted” approach to closing certain businesses.

Instead of closing down the entire state economy with a stay-at-home order as he did last spring, health officials would be consulted about the risk of individual hot spots, like the bar and restaurant closures that occurred in Morgantown.

“Certainly we know places where people take their masks off. You know indoor restaurants, bars and gyms, and coffee shops are places where we have seen spread, and where others have seen spread around the country as well,” Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar said.

To that end, the Governor says people wearing masks is the best way to avoid any massive economic shutdown.

“We absolutely want you, with all in us, to wear your mask especially as you go in a public building.” Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia

In the day’s other big development, General James Hoyer will retire from the National Guard, but he will be going to WVU as a Senior Vice President. From there, he will still lead the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available.

“Let somebody else focus on taking care of the soldiers and airmen of the Guard, day-to-day, so I can focus with you on pandemic response,” Maj. Gen James Hoyer, West Virginia National Guard said.

Over the weekend, more than 40,000 people were tested in West Virginia, many with the help of the National Guard.

Brigadier General Bill Crane will take over as Adjutant General of the National Guard. Both he and General Hoyer begin their new roles, Jan. 4th.

