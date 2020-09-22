Targeted enforcement zone coming to US 35 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Law enforcement efforts on Route 35 are being “stepped-up considerably” in Putnam County with a targeted enforcement zone.

State Senator Glenn Jeffries, (D-Putnam), says the additional efforts follow two tractor-trailer turn-overs that happened within 12 hours Sunday evening into Monday morning, leaving the road closed for several hours.

“We have been fighting this battle of reckless driving on that highway for years. Yesterday, I asked the West Virginia Department of Transportation to provide additional funding for targeted enforcement until the new Route 35 opens.” State Senator Glenn Jeffries, (D-Putnam)

Jeffries said that Secretary of Transportation Byrd White and Deputy Secretary Jimmy Wriston share his concerns and are willing to provide the funding to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office to step up patrols.

“We have tried many ways to slow down both the truck drivers and other motorists, including very significant signage, flashing lights, text alerts and stepped up patrols,” Jeffries said. “I thank Sheriff Steve Deweese and West Virginia State Police Superintendent Jan Cahill, and the officers in both departments for their continued work on this serious matter.”

He also says law enforcement will no longer be giving warnings to those they stop and everyone caught violating traffic laws will receive a ticket through the designation of a targeted enforcement zone.

“A man was gravely injured Sunday night, but he could have lost his life or tragically taken the life of another motorist,” Jeffries said. “We have given drivers many chances to voluntarily obey the law. Now, we have to get this dangerous situation under control.”

Jeffries says his advice for drivers is to, “pay attention to the big signs and flashing lights, show some common sense, and slow down.”

