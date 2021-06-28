Task force to tap into WV college systems to train people for better jobs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Governor Jim Justice’s new Blue Ribbon Task Force had its first meeting Monday. Its goal is to align the roles and missions of the state community, technical college system, and workforce development system. Members of the task force include leaders from West Virginia businesses, college systems, and state agencies.

“I would say anybody right now, especially in the professional field is having a hard time,” said Lucas Carfagna, Bridgevalley Technical Student.

Some people have found it difficult to qualify for employment because of a lack of experience or education. Many jobs are hiring but require more than just a high school diploma.

“Okay employers, what is it that you’re looking for, and how can we better provide you with the employees that you need in order to be successful?” said Dr. Sarah Tucker, Chancellor CTCP.

The Blue Ribbon Task Force will open the door to better job opportunities for all West Virginians by better integrating the training and certification programs offered through the state’s community and technical school programs.

“A better education is a better paying job,” said Driana Burns, Bridgevalley Technical Student.

“I think collectively with the Governor’s leadership we can make some real change here in a very short period of time,” said Dr. Tucker.

The goal is to encourage more people to take advantage of West Virginia’s free community college program or attend technical school to help more people earn higher education degrees for future employment.

“I would put our community college system against any system in the nation. They have terrific programs, but what we need more of is bodies in those programs,” said Dr. Tucker.

With businesses reopening and posting new jobs, this task force aims to help West Virginians increase their education to get hired and back on their feet.

