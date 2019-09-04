Tax on vaping products force Ohio business to move across state lines

ASHLAND, Ky. (WOWK) — A local business owner is blaming a tax increase as the reason he was forced to move his business from Ohio to Kentucky.

Beginning this week, “Bear Vapor” is operating from a new store in Ashland on Greenup Avenue.

Harold “Bear” Brown, the owner of the vape shop, says it’s a move he wasn’t expecting, but a necessary one to stay competitive.

“I’ve had five surgeries that were cigarette related,” said Brown. “My youngest brother died of cancer.”

Brown credits vaping as the reason he quit smoking. He’s tried the nicotine gum, the patch, and other products, but says they just didn’t work.

Then, Brown started vaping, which, to him, saved his life.

“I haven’t smoked a cigarette since,” said Brown.

So he opened up his shop in Ironton, Ohio to help people get off tobacco.

But after finding out the new Ohio state budget would include an excise tax targeting vaping juice, he says he was forced to relocate his shop to Kentucky to stay competitive.

A spokesperson for the Ohio Senate Republicans says the new tax would increase the price of vaping juices by 10 cents per milliliter regardless of their nicotine content.

Brown says that would add an extra $12 dollars in taxes, on top of sales taxes, on a 120 mL bottle of vaping juice had he kept his business in Ohio.

“If I was to charge that, my customers would go to Kentucky,” said Brown. “I decided if my customers are going to go to Kentucky, I can go to Kentucky.”

“Nobody wants to pay more for something that they are avidly using to help with quitting smoking,” said Ohio resident and “Bear Vapor” customer Samantha Hicks.

So far, the response from customers has been a positive one.

“I am in the process of quitting smoking, which is an expensive habit, so why would you pay more for something that’s helping you save money,” said Hicks.

Brown says his products are meant to help people get off tobacco and says he does not want people that aren’t already smokers to start vaping. The way he looks at it is, “why start a habit you don’t already have?”

A spokesperson for the Ohio Senate Republicans says the new tax will go into effect in October of 2019.