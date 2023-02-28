John Flowers (41) contests a Red Scare shot attempt early in Best Virginia’s TBT quarterfinals matchup in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo: Ben Solomon/ TBT)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A popular sporting event is leaving Charleston this year, but it will still be held in West Virginia.

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) announced on Tuesday that its regional site this summer will be in Wheeling at WesBanco Arena instead of at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

TBT has been played in the Coliseum for the past two summers, bringing in thousands of fans and millions of dollars.

Charleston had a scheduling conflict this year due to another major event booked for the same week.

It’s possible the tournament could come back to the capital city in the future.

TBT is made up of college basketball alumni teams, like Best Virginia from WVU and Herd That from Marshall.