Teacher accused of inappropriate relationship arraigned

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — A now-former Russell Middle School teacher was arraigned on charges of second-degree sodomy on Friday, Feb. 28. Derrick Elliott was arrested on the afternoon of Wednesday, Feb. 26, according to Superintendent of Russell Independent Schools Sean Horne.

The Greenup County Circuit Court’s Office tells 13 News Elliott pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree sodomy. Bond has been set at $100,000 dollars cash or property. If Elliott makes bond, the court’s office says he will have to wear a tracking device and have no unsupervised contact with any minors.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. In a statement earlier this week, the school district said Elliott was no longer employed by the school.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories