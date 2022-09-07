CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A Cabell County teacher was fired at Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

According to Cabell County Schools Director of Communications Jedd Flowers, Deanna Holderby, a music teacher from Hite-Saunders Elementary School was initially suspended without pay on Aug. 29. She was terminated Tuesday night.

Shawn Deen, a special education aide at Guyandotte Elementary, was recommended for termination by Cabell County’s superintendent Ryan Saxe, but last night, he was ultimately suspended for five days.

There is no word yet from the school district on why these changes were made.