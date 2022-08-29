CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two former teachers’ aides appeared in Kanawha County court for arraignment hearings on charges of allegedly failing to report abuse in the classroom.

According to court documents, Lori Gibson and Lisa Perdue are both facing charges in connection to allegations that they did not report abuse in former teacher Nancy Boggs’ classroom at Holz Elementary.

Court records show that in late July 2022, the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Lisa Perdue with six counts of failing to report abuse and charged Gibson with seven counts of failing to report abuse.

Both Gibson and Perdue are considered mandatory reporters according to West Virginia State Code. The Code states that mandatory reporters are required to report abuse to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources within 24 hours of learning about it.

According to Kanawha County Schools, officials conducted a full review of the relevant video footage, received the CPS investigation findings, and held a disciplinary hearing for both Perdue and Gibson. KCS officials say unanimous board votes terminated Gibson’s employment from Kanawha County Schools in February 2022 and terminated Perdue’s employment in March 2022. Prior to their terminations, both former aides were suspended with pay on Oct. 1, 2021.

In court Aug. 29, Perdue pleaded not guilty, the prosecutor’s office says. A trial has been scheduled for Dec. 5, 2022.

Gibson’s arraignment was rescheduled because her attorney was not able to attend the hearing, according to the prosecutor’s office.

Boggs was sentenced on Aug. 2 to 10 years in prison for abusing special needs students at Holz Elementary. In late May of 2022 Boggs pleaded guilty to 10 counts of battery.

These charges include Boggs hitting a student with a cabinet door, pulling a student by the hair, slapping a student on the face, slapping a student on the shoulder, driving a student’s head into a desk and jerking a chair out from under a student. She was initially arrested in November 2021.

This case received attention at the state level, with West Virginia Governor Jim Justice taking a moment of his State of the State Address in January to call for higher penalties for child abuse in schools.

In March, the governor signed two bills in to law to help protect children in special needs classrooms that were created due to the charges against Boggs as well as allegations of abuse at Horace Mann Middle School. The first law mandates video cameras that can be reviewed by local school boards are put in all special education classrooms. The second law made abusing any child a felony and made way for others to be charged if they see abuse and fail to report it.