Teachers, students recognized during American Education Week

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Public schools are the cornerstones of our communities and showing pride in education is the key idea behind one school district celebrating the public school system this week.

Taking a minute to remember how we became who we are often starts with memories we’ve kept with us since our school days. A number of schools in Cabell County, including Highlawn Elementary, are celebrating “American Education Week.” Teachers, students, and parents are all being honored for their dedication to learning.

Gage Spencer is a fifth grader at Highlawn and was recognized for his perfect attendance Tuesday. He says it’s easy to spot the teachers who care.

“You can hear it in their voice,” Spencer said.

Public education started in 1634 in the United States and over the years it’s transitioned into something more than reading, writing, and arithmetic. Annie Hale has been teaching for several years and she says she’s honored she gets to experience giving students what they need to be successful now, and down the road.

“If we show them how to treat each other with kindness, then they’re going to go – or the hope is – they’re going to go out into the world and treat others with kindness,” Hale said.

Hale says the world needs more kindness so the students in her class get as much of that as they do instruction.

“I hope I’m making an impact on just one life,” Hale said. “If it’s just one life then it’s worth it.”

American Education Week Activities for Cabell County:

Cox Landing Elementary

Wednesday- “Design a School Flag”

Thursday- “National Read to Me Day” Community members will be volunteering reading to students at the school. Students can show their school spirit by wearing Cox Landing colors.

Friday- “Sock Drive” Students will collect socks in support of Harmony House.

Highlawn Elementary School

Wednesday- “Math Day” Students will participate in various math activities.

Thursday- “National Read to Me Day” Community members will be volunteering reading to students at the school. Also, beginning at 3:30 PM, the school will host a Science & Technology Fair.

Friday- “Employee Recognition Day” Employees will be honored in a school assembly beginning at 9:00 AM.

Ona Elementary School

Wednesday- “It’s Game Day” Wear your favorite team jersey, shirt, or colors. Magician Gary Booth will be here with his message of good sportsmanship, good choices, and what it takes to do your best.

Thursday- “National Read to me Day” You are invited to wear your warm and cozy pajamas today as we snuggle up with a good book.

Friday- “Jump Rope for Heart Day” Wear red to show your support for the American Heart Association as we jump and play to help others and learn ways to stay heart healthy.

Village of Barboursville Elementary

Wednesday “American Education is Magical” Wear your Disney attire or book character dress up.

Thursday “Snuggle up with a Good Book during American Education Week” Wear your pajamas. AEP workers will be visiting the school and reading books to students for “National Read to me Day”. Also, from 6:00 to 7:30 PM, the school will host Family AR Night/Hot Cocoa and Cookies. Parents are invited to read AR books and take an AR Test with their child.

Friday- “Aaarg you the Best Student you can be?” Show your school spirit.

For more information about any of these activities, please contact your child’s school.