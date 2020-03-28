“Team Charleston”: Inform and Inspire

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It’s Friday evening, and downtown Charleston is a ghost town. In light of recent events, this is a good thing.

But small businesses are hurting financially thanks to the shutdown.

To combat the loss of business, the Charleston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau launched “Team Charleston” to rally everyone together to support the service industry.

For information on weekend activities going on in the capitol city, check out the City of Charleston’s page here.

