Teays Valley Fire asking drivers to yield to emergency vehicles

TEAYS VALLEY, WV (WOWK) — When you hear the sirens or see the flashing lights on the road, the Teays Valley Fire Department says pull over.

“I mean, it’s pretty simple,” firefighter Wesley Amores said. “You just have to pull off to the right side and that’s all. You just pull to the right and let us go by and it takes 10 seconds out of your time.

What should be a simple process, firefighter Dalton Moyers says is becoming a recurring problem; drivers are not pulling over in time.

“It’s pretty common,” he said. “Almost daily, we have somebody that fails to yield to us and our emergency systems and our vehicles.”

They say distracted driving is becoming a major problem, people using their phones while driving or listening to loud music.

Some of their vehicles carry ladders and thousands of gallons of water . If a car doesn’t get over in time, the results could be bad for both parties.

“Then they do realize we’re behind them and they make a really urgent jerk the other direction or the other, which could cause a chain reaction and cause us to be in a collision as well as them,” Moyers said.

According to West Virginia law, you must yield to emergency vehicles with sirens or flashing lights. Amores wants people to pay attention and remember the law.

“You can turn your flashers on [or] don’t turn your flashers on,” Amores said. “Just pull to the right, let us go by and you can pull right back on the road.”